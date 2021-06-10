Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Trustmark worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Trustmark by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

