Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Shares Up 6.7%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.54 and last traded at $126.54. 320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.60.

Separately, Mizuho raised Tsuruha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.03.

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. Its drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. The company operates approximately 1,600 stores. It also sells products through mail order and online shops. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

