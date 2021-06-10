TTC Price Down 7.8% This Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Upbit and Bibox. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00023036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00841147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00089217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.50 or 0.08368702 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

