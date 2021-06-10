Tudor Pickering Boosts Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$37.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s current price.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.38.

OVV stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.38. The company had a trading volume of 250,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,370. The stock has a market cap of C$9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$9.07 and a 12 month high of C$38.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.28.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

