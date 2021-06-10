Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$63.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.78.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 832,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,908. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.70. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4620807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier bought 19,600 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys bought 1,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$104,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,885.60. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,795 shares of company stock worth $1,606,340.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.