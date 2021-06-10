Tudor Pickering Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$63.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.78.

TSE:TRP traded down C$0.25 on Thursday, hitting C$64.22. The company had a trading volume of 832,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,908. The stock has a market cap of C$62.82 billion and a PE ratio of 26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.70. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4620807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$104,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,053,885.60. Also, Director Joel E. Hunter purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,470.40. Insiders have bought 27,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,340 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

