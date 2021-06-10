Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 60.83 ($0.79). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 11,017,284 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 30.75 ($0.40).

The firm has a market cap of £856.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In related news, insider Les Wood acquired 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £456.30 ($596.16).

Tullow Oil Company Profile (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

