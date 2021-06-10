Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$20.46. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$20.23, with a volume of 153,253 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. TD Securities reissued a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

