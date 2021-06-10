TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 8.2%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) fell 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. 16,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,193,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Get TuSimple alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.