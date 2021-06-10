Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor Sells 145,000 Shares

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TPC traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 539,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,655. The stock has a market cap of $760.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 89,490 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

