Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total transaction of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,556 shares in the company, valued at $41,295,084.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,903,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $106.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 0.69. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

