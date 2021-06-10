Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,664 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Two Harbors Investment worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $19,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 118,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.