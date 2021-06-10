Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

