Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $767,346.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00163805 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001177 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

