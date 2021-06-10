UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 851.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.49% of StoneCo worth $92,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on STNE. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Shares of STNE opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.