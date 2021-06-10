UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,102,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $86,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 541,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after buying an additional 352,072 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.08. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

