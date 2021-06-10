UBS Group AG Buys 184,963 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 184,963 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.22% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $79,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

