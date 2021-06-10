UBS Group AG Buys 5,349,608 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,257.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,775,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349,608 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.34% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $80,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

