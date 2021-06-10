UBS Group AG Buys 55,089 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Carrier Global worth $87,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

