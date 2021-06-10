UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,273,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $105,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 520,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.32. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

