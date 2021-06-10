UBS Group AG Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133,505 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.50% of Citizens Financial Group worth $94,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,998 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 954.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 846,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

CFG opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

