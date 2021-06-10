UBS Group AG Grows Position in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.15% of Teledyne FLIR worth $85,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,952,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of Teledyne FLIR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of Teledyne FLIR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $525,098.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,924 shares of company stock worth $20,644,427. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Teledyne FLIR’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Teledyne FLIR’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Teledyne FLIR

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

