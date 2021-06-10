UBS Group AG Has $101.66 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,430,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Infosys worth $101,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.