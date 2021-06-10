UBS Group AG Has $103.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $103,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $109.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

