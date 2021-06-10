UBS Group AG Has $136.11 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,219,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,632 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.36% of General Mills worth $136,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

