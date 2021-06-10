UBS Group AG Has $82.91 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,521 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Humana worth $82,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $422.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.83. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

