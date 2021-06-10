UBS Group AG Has $88.71 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,425 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.59% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $88,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 62,642 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,791,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.49 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

