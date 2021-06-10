UBS Group AG Has $94.28 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.76% of Texas Pacific Land worth $94,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,522.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,568.37.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 287 shares of company stock worth $461,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

