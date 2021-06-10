UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,627 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of First Republic Bank worth $80,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 45.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Shares of FRC opened at $194.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.92. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $195.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

