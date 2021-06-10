UBS Group AG Purchases 14,245 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.77% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $91,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

