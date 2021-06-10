UBS Group AG Purchases 510,710 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,710 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.51% of KeyCorp worth $99,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 69,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

