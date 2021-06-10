UBS Group AG Sells 118,735 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,627,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,735 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.86% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $92,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after buying an additional 431,165 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

