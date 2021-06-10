UBS Group AG Sells 140,257 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $103,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,206,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,762,000 after buying an additional 1,765,151 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,746,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,522,000 after purchasing an additional 794,940 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 244,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 299,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

