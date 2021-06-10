UBS Group AG Sells 35,188 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,188 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.38% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $100,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of PZA opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

