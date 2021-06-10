UBS Group AG Sells 95,938 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,938 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Sysco worth $99,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

SYY opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

