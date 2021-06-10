UCA Coin Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UCA Coin has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $13,596.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00062553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00186435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00199774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.47 or 0.01324537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.67 or 1.00124333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,308,892,175 coins and its circulating supply is 2,031,163,551 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

