UChain (UCN) Achieves Market Cap of $19,633.99

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, UChain has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One UChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. UChain has a total market capitalization of $19,633.99 and $6,216.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UChain Coin Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

