UGAS Hits Market Cap of $2.56 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $443,862.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00023036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00841147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00089217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.50 or 0.08368702 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

