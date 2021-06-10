UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.89.

Shares of PATH opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64. UiPath has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 in the last quarter.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

