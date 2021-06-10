Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,118 ($27.67). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,118 ($27.67), with a volume of 112,510 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,365.63 ($30.91).

The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,049.28.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

