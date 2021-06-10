Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.25. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 1,920,109 shares changing hands.

UGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 139,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

