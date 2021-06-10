UMA (UMA) Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. UMA has a market capitalization of $749.69 million and approximately $27.60 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $12.32 or 0.00033625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.27 or 0.00852405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.69 or 0.08499368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00089209 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,792,950 coins and its circulating supply is 60,860,298 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.