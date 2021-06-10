Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016423 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 466.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

