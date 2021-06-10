Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.45

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.45 and last traded at C$16.44, with a volume of 15376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNS shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$686.67 million and a PE ratio of -22.78.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

