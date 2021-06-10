Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (UGOTCHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.81 Million

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $14,321.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00187751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00198632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.18 or 0.01299492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,947.33 or 0.99989383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

