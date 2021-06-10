Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Market Cap Achieves $215,006.02

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $215,006.02 and $1,158.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00061812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00177267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00199837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.25 or 0.01318993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,230.59 or 1.00131810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.