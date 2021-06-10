Unido EP Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $128,245.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Unido EP has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $128,245.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00063151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00192134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00200953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.30 or 0.01298510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,774.65 or 0.99837255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,494,551 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.