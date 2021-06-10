Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.65 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $33.65 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $8.35 or 0.00023085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00236785 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00035479 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,029,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.