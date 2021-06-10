Unifty Price Hits $24.19 on Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $24.19 or 0.00066989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $25.32 million and $2.29 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifty has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00062529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00185033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00200349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.07 or 0.01298807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,937.58 or 0.99507777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,525 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

