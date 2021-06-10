UniLayer (LAYER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.28 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001207 BTC on exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and $2.28 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.98 or 0.00864177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00047262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.72 or 0.08513430 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

